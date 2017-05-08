Italy is a country that has given much to the world of music. Great composer from Vivaldi to Verdi were born here. It makes sense that Putumayo would put out a couple of “tribute” albums featuring the music of Italy. Italian Playground is Italian music for kids. Actually more precisely this is a collection of Italian songs for all ages. The songs here invite dancing and sing-alongs. A wide-range of Italian artists are found here from Renato Carosone to Nicola Arigliano to Roby Santini and Lorenzo and Emanuele Tozzi. Music that makes you feel like you are on an adventure in Venice, Rome, Florence and all over that beautiful country.