While listening to this album and doing some research on Laura Marling I discovered that she had at one time performed with Mumford & Sons. Makes sense as her folk pop style meshes with theirs. That being said do not make the mistake of pigeonholing her into the folk genre. Not just willing to settle into a folk rut she seems willing and able to dive into whatever musical genre best serves the song she is performing.

The personal and raw lyrics are still there. Allowing you to deeply feel and experience what she sings about. Words are further pumped up by some lovely melodies. Lyrically Laura Marling is part poet, part storyteller and part painter. The picture she paints with her words is so vivid that you fall deeply into the world of the songs she sings. Complete and complex worlds. The Brit is part Picasso and part Dylan. On top of all that wonder is the fact that she is a wonderful guitar player. Her acoustic guitar is an extension of her own soul in many a song. Conveying all the emotions that she is relaying through her songs.

What really makes you sit up and listen carefully is Marling’s voice. It has so much depth and dimensions that it is a real wonder. When the song calls for it she reduces her voice to barely above a whisper so you really have to concentrate to listen.

She really is a singer/songwriter who is mature beyond her age, but also harkens back to lyrical wizards of the past like Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan.

Additional Information:

-Date: May 13, 2017

-Venue: Corona Theatre

-Website: www.lauramarling.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Price: $32.50 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 7:00 p.m.)

-Opening Act: Valley Queen