Veteran San Francisco homicide detective Mike Stone (Karl Malden – Nuts, Birdman of Alcatraz) is paired with raw rookie Steven Keller (Michael Douglas – Traffic, Wall Street). Stone shows Keller the ins and outs of being a homicide detective and Keller brings the training he gained while doing his criminology degree plus his familiarity with the newer technologies so together they make a formidable team.Whether they are going after prison gangs, land developers, female vigilantes or narcs gone bad they usually get their man.

The successful television series was the beginning of Michael Douglas’s career and the continuation of Karl Malden’s steady television career making the series an important one for both men. It worked because the chemistry between the two actors made it believable. The flashy rookie and the grizzled veteran. We’ve seen it all before, but good acting and interesting storylines made this one stand out. Thirty-five years later it is still entertaining.

Series includes guest stars like Dean Stockwell, Pernell Roberts, Tom Selleck, Leslie Nielsen, James Woods, Nick Nolte, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Martin Sheen, Dabney Coleman, Desi Arnaz, Jr., John Ritter, Robert Wagner, Dick Van Patten, Mark Hamill, Tom Bosley, Bill Bixby, and many more!