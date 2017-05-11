Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James has quietly come onto the music scene of late with his earnest songs and stage presence. Don’t mistake that calmness for a lack of passion as his songs have that quality in spades. He does not come without some fanfare as the ginger in March 2013 and March 2016 won the Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year award.

Raised in Dublin in a very musical household, Gavin was brought up on the music of Cat Stevens, Bob Dylan and Sam Cooke. Those early influences really shine through in the music he plays today. Writing and playing music in bands since the age of 14 he has been at it a while being that he is 25 now. Soon he began to perform solo and by 2015 he had signed deals with Sony and Capitol Records.

He really entered into the big time music world in 2015 when he was brought on as the opening act on Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith’s tours. He then went on tour with fellow Irish act Kodaline and American Tori Kelly. The release of he debut full-length album and singles “Bitter Pill”, “I Don’t Know Why” and “Nervous (The Ooh Song)” brought him more recognition and fans.

Additional Information:

-Date: May 12, 2017

-Venue: Lion D’Or

-Website: www.gavinjamesmusic.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.thepointofsale.com

-Ticket Price: $21.50 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 7:00 p.m.)

-Opening Act: Chord Overstreet