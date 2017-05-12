(May 12, 2017 – Toronto, ON) – UK singer-songwriter Luke Sital-Singh’s acclaimed new album Time Is A Riddle is out today on Dine Alone Records and is available to order HERE. The album’s first single, “Killing Me”, premiered on ABC’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and has already reached over 1.5m streams on Spotify.

In celebration of the release, Luke has debuted episode 1 of Slow Makers, a series of special filmed performances in the studios, workshops, foundries and ateliers of a host of Slow Movement crafts people he’s connected with, and includes a Letterpress printer in Bristol, a ceramicist in Glasgow and a knife-maker in Derby. The first film in the run focuses on the creation of the artwork for Luke’s new album, which was designed by lino cut printmaker and longstanding collaborator Hannah Cousins. Watch episode 1 via Caught By The River HERE.

The follow-up to his acclaimed 2014 debut The Fire Inside, Time Is A Riddle was recorded in Donegal, Ireland with producer Tommy McLaughlin (Villagers). McLaughlin recruited a small group of local musicians, with Luke and the band slotting together effortlessly to record the album in ten days. “There were big windows looking over the hills of Donegal, and it was raining the whole time, which was perfect for me,” says Luke. “We were playing and singing at the same time in this lovely big live room, with so much bleed, just the way records used to be made.”

With his friends Tom Heron and Paul Steel, Luke is responsible for the popular comedy podcast Idiot Check. Listen to the latest episode on iTunes.