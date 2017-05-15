Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malsmsteen has over the course of his almost 40 year career established himself as one of the premiere guitarists in the hard rock/metal music genre. In 2009, none other than Time Magazine named him one of the Top 10 electric guitarists of all time.

Yngwie Malmsteen is actually his stage name as he was born Lars Johan Yngve Lannerbäck. As his family was a musical one it was no surprise when at the tender age of 10 he formed his first band. He has been in the music industry pretty much since.

While young he was very influenced by classical music. Then he discovered hard rock and metal music. Yngwie cites Ritchie Blackmore, Brian May and Uli Jon Roth as his major influences. He thought at the age of 18 that it would be really cool to be a guitarist in a metal band.

During the 1980s he signed a record contract and began releasing albums. He neo-classical style of playing began to influence contemporary guitarists. He has released 21 albums with the 2016 release of World on Fire being his most recent.

Additional Information:

-Date: May 16, 2017

-Venue: Corona Theatre

-Website: www.

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Price: $49.50 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:30 p.m.