Beginning his career within the humble confines of U.S. coffeehouses, Jason Mraz has evolved into an act that can play the Bell Centre. Around the turn of the century Mraz met percussionist Toca Rivera and they forged a musical partnership.

After playing a few more coffeehouses and releasing a live album the release in 2002 of Waiting For My Rocket to Come shot Mraz into the upper levels of musical success. With success of the singles “The Remedy (I Won’t Worry)” and “You and I” brought that coffeehouse musical style to the masses. The laid back feel coupled with the obvious musical talent he possesses really hit home with fans.

His momentum continued and even grew with the release of his fourth album, We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. The single “I’m Yours” was a massive hit. It peaked at number six on the Billboard Chart making it Mraz’s first Top 10 single and was on the Hot 100 for a record 76 weeks. A true international hit with staying power. Grammy nominations and awards followed. From that moment on Mraz could play any venue he chose from coffee houses to theatres to giant stadiums.

Mraz was born and raised in Virginia. He is a healthy guy who is a vegan who eats mostly raw foods. Besides his music Mraz has also collaborated with a couple of humanitarian organizations like MusiCares and Free the Children.

This tour is all about him and his guitar. He will also be testing out songs for his upcoming album.

Additional Information:

-Date: May 18, 2017

-Venue: St. Denis Theatre

-Website: www.jasonmraz.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketpro.ca

-Ticket Prices: $82.00, $92.00. $102.00 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.