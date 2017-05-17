Waves is from his new EP due out this summer, and is a song about regret:

“‘Waves’ was written for a good friend and became my interpretation of what was going on in that friend’s head whilst battling severe mental health issues,” I wasn’t always able to be there to help them through it and the song evolved into somewhat of an ode to me being a bit of a shit friend when they really needed someone around. I wanted to let that friend know I’m always thinking of them.”

Hayden’s previous single Cut Love closed Series 8 of HBO’s Vampire Diaries, the 8-minute Bon Iver esc epic delivers the perfect melancholy fit to end the series.

Watch it here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiFz5l825oQ

Cut Love was taken from Hayden’s debut double album release last year called Cut Love Pt 1 & 2. Stereogum, Consequence Of Sound and Pigeons & Planes to name a few championed the release, describing him as an Australian Bon Iver.