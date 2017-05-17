Now, if you are a friend of mine (or maybe even an acquaintance) then you know that in regards to most action films nowadays I avoid them like the plague. they are all so mindless and repetitive that I cannot bear it. Film series like X-Men, Spider-Man, Avengers, etc. equal a waste of time and money for me. On the other hand, I cannot always be so picky with my job as a reviewer. You don’t only get to review films that are guaranteed home runs. So when xXx: Return of Xander Cage landed in my pile needless to say I was not thrilled. Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Fate of the Furious) does not add up to a good movie watching experience in my book.

So colour me surprised when I found myself entertained watching this film. Don’t start calling the men with the butterfly nets as I have not completely lost my marbles yet. I know this is not a good film. It did, however, venture into the area of so bad it is entertaining. What else could you think about cheesy dialogue coupled with a huge bald man/hero on a skateboard and Toni Collette (Muriel’s Wedding, Little Miss Sunshine) and Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, The Hateful Eight) chewing up scenery faster than you can say B action movie. Oh, and did I mention there is Aussie model Ruby Rose (from television’s Orange is the New Black) and Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev in small roles and Ice Cube (Straight Outta Compton, Boyz n the Hood) and Brazilian/Barcelona soccer star Neymar in cameos. Chock full of fun!

Xander Cage (Vin Diesel), former extreme athlete more recently government operative, is living the good life in Brazil. Skateboarding, bedding women and illegally hooking up cable so villagers can watch soccer matches. Life is good. That is until the government comes looking for him in the form of Jane Marke (Toni Collette). She tells him the U.S. government and really the entire world is under attack by a group that has a device called Pandora’s Box. It can control and crash every satellite in Earth’s orbit. She wants Xander to assemble a crew and get the Box. He calls upon Nicks (Kris Wu – Somewhere Only We Know), Adele Wolff (Ruby Rose) and Tennyson (Rory McCann – from television’s Game of Thrones) to help him do just that.

Once Xander realizes that the bad guy isn’t who he thought, Xiang (Donnie Yen – Ip Man, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Serena Unger (Deepika Padukone), rather it might be someone within the U.S. government. That is when things start to get really interesting.

Special Features:

-Digital Copy

-Previews of Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Baywatch, Transformers: The Last Knight, tobaccofreeca.com

-Third Time’s the Charm: Xander Returns

-Rebels, Tyrants + Ghosts: The Cast

-Opening Pandora’s Box on Location

-I Live for this Sh#*!: Stunts

-Gag Reel