Spring is the time for love. As such it is the perfect timing by Opera de Montreal to present La Boheme, one of the most famous operatic romances. The classic is a tale of love and love lost set against the background of the most romantic city in the world – Paris.

Puccini’s La Boheme made its debut in 1896 and has been wooing audiences ever since. It is considered by most opera aficionados as a masterpiece. It is filled with famous arias like “Che gelida manina” and “Mi chiamino mimi”. With the aid of the music and the story the Paris of the 1830s and 1840s comes to life before your eyes…and ears.

A nice twist is that the opera (which is pretty much sold out) will be simulcast under the stars at Percival Molson Stadium (McGill). The large screens set up will allow everyone in attendance to enjoy the sounds and sights of this beautiful opera. Taking place on Saturday, May 27, it will take place no matter the weather. The best part is that it is free, but you do have to procure a ticket. Reserve your spot at: boheme.operademontreal.com.

Cast and crew:

Mimì : France Bellemare

Rodolfo : Luc Robert

Marcello : Justin Welsh

Musetta : Lucia Cesaroni

Schaunard : Christopher Dunham

Colline : Alexandre Sylvestre

Conductor : James Meena

Director : Alain Gauthier

Sets : Olivier Landreville

Costumes : Opéra de Montréal

Lighting : Claude Accolas

Orchestra : Orchestre Métropolitain

Chorus : OdM Chorus

Additional Information:

-Dates: May 20, 23, 25, 27, 2017

-Venue: Salle Wilfrid Pelletier – Place des Arts

-Website: www.operademontreal.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.placedesarts.com

-Ticket Prices: $56.75, $59.75, $86.25, $91.25, $108.25, $143.25, $153.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m.