A show about four babies, Tommy Pickles (voiced by Elizabeth Daily), Chuckie Finster (voiced by Christine Cavanaugh), Lil Deville (voiced by Kath Soucie) and their mean cousin Angelica Pickles (voiced by Cheryl Chase). Due to their incredible imaginations these youngsters are always on one adventure or another. Led by Tommy they can alter the normal into the extraordinary. For instance a trip to the park can become a voyage across the Sahara in the search of water.

The premise is simple – what it is like to be a baby. All the fun grows out of that. It is told from the babies’ points of view. Admittedly the animation is not great but that is not really important because the stories are so much fun. Things that both adults and young people can relate to.

There are 25 episodes here and they involve such fun as searching for Grandpa’s (voiced by David Doyle), a fun exploration of Stu’s (voiced by Jack Riley) workshop and cheering on Tommy as he participates in the “Little Miss Lovely” contest.

The show began on Nickelodeon in 1991 and became an important part of millennials growing up time. Watching this will make them feel nostalgic, I am sure. Plus the reissue will allow a whole new generation get to know this fun group of kids.