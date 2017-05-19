Adam Lambert – The Original High

adam lambert the original highA solid pop album with plenty of dance music sensibilities. You pretty much know what you are getting from this former American Idol contestant. Plenty of emotion in his lyrics and a great voice. Smart enough to know that his voice, which is front and centre on most tracks, is a nice weapon but in order to distinguish himself from a ton of other good singers he must pour himself into songs. There is plenty “artist” in the man. To keep things interesting sonically he has thrown in a rock track “Lucy” featuring Queen’s Brian May on guitar and one of the strongest tracks on the album is the power ballad “There I Said It”. There is also a fun duet with Swedish singer Tove Lo on the track “Rumors”. Lambert and his peeps understand that even though he has a great voice you have to throw in enough variety to keep the music buying public interested.

