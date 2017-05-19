A solid pop album with plenty of dance music sensibilities. You pretty much know what you are getting from this former American Idol contestant. Plenty of emotion in his lyrics and a great voice. Smart enough to know that his voice, which is front and centre on most tracks, is a nice weapon but in order to distinguish himself from a ton of other good singers he must pour himself into songs. There is plenty “artist” in the man. To keep things interesting sonically he has thrown in a rock track “Lucy” featuring Queen’s Brian May on guitar and one of the strongest tracks on the album is the power ballad “There I Said It”. There is also a fun duet with Swedish singer Tove Lo on the track “Rumors”. Lambert and his peeps understand that even though he has a great voice you have to throw in enough variety to keep the music buying public interested.