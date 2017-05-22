Around 200,000 people have already come to see this exhibit. The exhibition is a success already and that informs you to its quality. It ends June 13th, so you still have time to check it out.

This is the largest Canadian exhibition on the French artist Marc Chagall.The man died in 1985 at the age of 98. It is the first exhibit that focuses on his attachment to music. Also, it is laid out chronologically and thematically.

Experience the art of Chagall and learn all about the man. Paintings, sculptures, maquettes, goaches, ceramics, costumes, films, photographs, and puppets. All these artistic mediums make up the 400 pieces that make up the exhibition. You learn that the man and the artist was largely inspired by music. Music helped to inform his work.

Additional Information:

-Dates: until June 13, 2017

-Venue: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

-Website: www.mbam.qc.ca

-Ticket Purchase: www.mbam.qc.ca

-Ticket Prices: A ges 31 and up (23.00 $)

Ages 13 to 30 (15.00 $)

-Hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m,

There will also be extended hours for the Chagall exhibition on:

Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.