An album he has dedicated to music fans. Fans who span three generations. That is how long he has been at this music game. 45 years to be more precise. His 13th album, Hear the Music, features loads of guest appearances by other Canadian musicians like Basia Bulat, Bahamas, Alex Cuba, Terra Lightfoot and Ron Sexsmith. Plus some of the backup vocals duties have been undertaken by members of his own family. Being a family entertainer is sometimes a thankless job but he still seems like he has plenty in the creative well. The songs here have that kind of supergroup feel to them with a folk pop sound. There isn’t a song amidst the 14 that falls flat. Music that is appropriate for both young and old. That is because the message is important and sound is catchy.