Hailing from Manchester in England The 1975 is made up of Matt Healy (vocals/guitar), Adam Hann (guitar), George Daniel (drums), and Ross MacDonald (bass). They began playing music together while still in high school. In the early days they performed in clubs playing covers of punk songs. After having teased fans with the release of four EPs they released their first album, The 1975, in the fall of 2013. Having already built up a following the album debuted at number one on the UK Album Chart. Their songs “Chocolate” and “Girls” became the biggest hits off the album.

In 2016 they released their sophomore album, I Like it When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful, Yet So Unaware of It. It was another hit. Especially in the U.K. So much so that they won this year’s Brit Award for British Group and were nominated for British Album of the Year. The single “The Sound” was a big hit.

While reading a beat poetry book and seeing the date 1 June, the 1975 scrawled inside the cover they knew they had found their name. The 1975’s sound floats somewhere in the middle of electro pop and alternative rock. Lead singer Matt Healy has cited Prince, Talking Heads, Michael Jackson, Peter Gabriel, and Brian Eno as the band’s biggest musical influences. You’ll find the topics of sex, drugs, love, and death most often in their lyrics.

Concert will take place rain or shine.

Additional Information:

-Date: May 25, 2017

-Venue: Parc Jean Drapeau

-Website: www.the1975.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Price: $63.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m. (Doors @ 6:30 p.m.)

-Opening Acts: Pale Waves and Colouring