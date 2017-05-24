Montreal Digital Spring presents Game Jam Battle

Some facts about the Montreal gaming industry:



• Montreal is 3rd in the world in video games, with an annual growth of 14% over 10 years.

• Economic impact of $827 million and direct tax revenue of $ 145 million to the Government of Quebec

• 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in Quebec

• Young workers average age of 30 years

• Average salary of $72,000

Game Jam Battle 26-28 May 2016

48 hours to create the best video game, is it possible?

Montreal Digital Spring presents the 2nd edition of Game Jam Battle from 26 to 28 May. Students from Quebec programming courses compete by developing a playable prototype. Over the 48 hour challenge they’ll be guided by mentors from the industry in the battle to see who can make the best game in just 2 days!

This is an opportunity for students to demonstrate their talents to a recruiter potential in a fun setting. Besides being an adrenaline-fuelled adventure, the Game Jam Battle is also a job opportunity. Last year, a dozen students were employed following their experience.

Other Select Events:

HACKCITÉ 375

A DIGITAL SELFIE OF MONTREAL 375

HackCité375 is a unique multidisciplinary cooperative project to create 3 digital artefacts to celebrate the 375th anniversary of our beloved Montréal. We want the Montréal community to offer a digital artwork to celebrate our creative diversity and crystallize our collective memory at the crossroad of art, design and technology.

It’s a creative marathon bringing together up to 60 participants for the art, design and technology fields to realize first a first draft concept of the artworks in 2 days. Then, thanks to the amazing collaboration of our corporate partners, Dix2, PIXsenses and La Boîte Interactive, the 3 selected project will have the chance to spend up to 100 hours and 3000$ in total in residence within the companies which will support the teams for the final completion of their artworks. The 3 digital art pieces will then be unveiled at the closing of Printemps numérique on June 21st which will kick-off a roadshow to expose them in different places.

Phi Centre’s Virtual Reality Garden

From now until June 21st @ PHI Centre

Come try out the virtual reality visors for free! This space, only found in Montreal, highlights the creations of world-renowned artists who are constantly pushing the limits of art and technology. In this spotlight on Montreal-based virtual reality pioneers Felix & Paul Studios, we present an eclectic, powerful selection of seven of the studio’s unique cinematic VR experiences, works never before seen at Phi. Among the pieces are Felix & Paul collaborations with Cirque du Soleil. By showcasing the work of two Quebecois cultural leaders whose creative influence impacts the world, we hope to examine and celebrate our home grown talent. We are inspired by Felix & Paul’s courage, creativity and vision, as the studio and artists behind it continue to take risks and embark on new, groundbreaking projects.

Now until June 21st @ Gallery Espacio Mexico

An exibition that take visitors of Espacio Mexico to see and experience Mexico as an insider. People interested into going a level deeper into the culture of Mexico, will be able to enjoy in 360 degrees, more than 100 beautiful places of the country. A Tacopedia will display the history of corn and explore all possible variants of Tacos. Play eight different video games on a long interactive table for eight players at the same time. Also the kids will have the chance to play and create a magical enviroment and learn basic concepts of sustainable development. Join us on a digital journey with a Mexican flair.

Other selected events:

· Quartier des Spectacles – In addition to some impressive video projections, the interactive and playful installation 21 Swings is back for the 6th year in a row. The motion of each swing triggers a note, and when all swings are moving, a melody is heard.

· The Cinémathèque Québécoise Exhibit “Secrets et illusions” – The magic of special effects – You can finally discover the secrets and illusions that have brought forth the magic of moving images in cinema for over a century.

· Piknic Électronik – Outdoor summer event held every Sunday at Parc Jean-Drapeau, it’s the best way to take advantage of nice weather, fun times, and great electronic music.

· C2 Montreal – Visionaries and leaders from across the globe delve into the relationship between commerce and creativity, and its game-changing potential in the business world. Some key figures.

· Aura – A luminous experience in the heart of the Basilica

Full Digital Spring programme: http://www.lavitrine.com/event/Printemps_Numerique