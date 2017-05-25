Following up the hit film Monsters Inc. from back in 2001, Billy Crystal resumes his role as Mike Wazowski, the one eyed green monster. This is a prequel to the original Monsters Inc., giving audiences an opportunity to get the backstory about Mike and Sulley’s (John Goodman) friendship and about their journey to getting jobs at Monsters Inc.

Mike is thrilled when he gets accepted to Monsters University so he can finally get schooled on scaring. He enthusiastically studies and tries to prove himself regardless of the brush-offs that he gets from some teachers and students who say that he is not scary. Mike sets out to prove that his dream of becoming a “scarer” is worthwhile but gets kicked out of the program when he gets into a fight with fellow classmate Sulley.

Dean Hardscrabble (Helen Mirren) agrees to a wager with Mike, who participates in a campus scare competition in hopes of being re-instated into the scare program. All kinds of mayhem ensues and several trying times, Mike must face some serious realities about the road he is pursuing.

Monsters University is what you would expect from a Disney/Pixar production. It has star talent (voice-overs), impressive animation, interesting characters, witty dialogue and overall fun story for people of all ages. I must say though that I thought Monsters Inc. was better but this prequel does a pretty good job in bringing a better understanding of the story and presents some unique characters as well. If you are a fan of such productions, you will surely enjoy this film.

Special Features:

-Digital Copy

-“The Blue Umbrella” Theatrical Short

-Audio Commentary

-Campus Life

-Story School

-Scare Games

-Monthropology

-Welcome To MU

-Music Appreciation

-Scare Tactics

-Color And Light

-Paths To Pixar: MU Edition

-Furry Monsters

-Deleted Scenes

-Set Flythroughs

-Art Gallery

-Promo Picks