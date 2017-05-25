Almost everything happening in Montreal this year has been amped up due to the city’s 375th birthday. It is no different with the Montreal Museum Day.

Every year on the last Sunday in May many museums throughout Montreal open their doors to the public for free. Since 1987 different museums throughout the island have participated. The museums encompass art, history and science, so there is something for all interests.

The day is very is very popular so take a look at the website, see which museums are participating and map out your strategy. Get there early as over 100,000 people take part in this day. Forty-two museums will let you on free of charge on Sunday and there are five bus routes set up to take you from place to place free of charge as well.

The museums allow you, once again, for no charge to look at their permanent and temporary exhibits. Some museums even set up special events for the day. You’ll be able to watch, taste, participate, play games, and go on tours. A short list of some of the museum participating include: Biodome de Montreal, Biosphere, Canadian Centre for Architecture, Stewart Hall Art Gallery, Chateau Ramezay Museum, and Redpath Museum. With this kind of variety everyone will be able to tailor their day according to their own tastes.

Happening at Quartier des Spectacles:

family fun spot from 9a.m. to 4p.m.

Rock’N’Roll Mobile-Museum

Check out the Rock’n’Roll mobile-museum on the Promenade des Artistes, with an exhibition and workshop on this colourful music genre.

Check out the Rock’n’Roll mobile-museum on the Promenade des Artistes, with an exhibition and workshop on this colourful music genre. Group Mural with MU

Give free rein to your imagination as you join mediator-artists to create a group outdoor mural.

Give free rein to your imagination as you join mediator-artists to create a group outdoor mural. Photomaton and Animation 375 th

Join Jeanne Mance and Paul de Chomedy, Sieur de Maisonneuve, and hear their stories about how they founded Montréal in 1642. Have a picture taken with them in our Photomaton!

Join Jeanne Mance and Paul de Chomedy, Sieur de Maisonneuve, and hear their stories about how they founded Montréal in 1642. Have a picture taken with them in our Photomaton! Activities and face painting for kids

Fusiliers Mont-Royal performance 1p.m.

Did you know that Wilfrid Pelletier was a Fusilier and one of the founders of Montréal’s first symphonic orchestra? Enjoy the sounds of the Fusilier’s drum and bugles.

Additional Information:

-Date: May 28, 2017

-Website: www.museesmontreal.org/en