No matter what your house is like (noisy, chaotic, busy, etc.) this one is going to make you feel a lot better. This one contains 11 kids – 10 girls and 1 boy. That poor boy! You’ll feel for Lincoln Loud after watching Welcome to the Loud House.

Lincoln Loud, 11-years-old, is the middle child in a house of 11 kids. Despite these dire conditions (ha! ha!) Lincoln has figured out and will show you how. He does plenty to stay one step ahead of his sisters. Adventures, laughs and chaos ensues.

DISC 1:

Left in the Dark

Get the Message

Heavy Meddle

Making the Case

Driving Miss Hazy

No Guts, No Glori

The Sweet Spot

A Tale of Two Tables

Project Loud House

In Tents Debate

Sound of Silence

Space Invader

Picture Perfect

Undie Pressure

DISC 2:

Linc or Swim

Changing the Baby

Overnight Success

Ties the Bind

Hand-Me-Downer

Sleuth or Consequences

Butterfly Effect

The Green House

Along Came a Sister

Chore and Peace

For Bros About to Rock

It’s a Loud, Loud, Loud, Loud, House