‘All In’ from debut EP ‘Nature Will Eat Me’

EP due for release Summer 2017

“Bubbling with heart and a soaring hook that showcases another dimension” – Indie Shuffle

“Sounds like a mix of Phoenix and Beach House and occupies the dreamy end of the guitar-pop spectrum.” – The Irish Times

Turns out the tales are true and one can quite simply never have enough beauty sleep, especially when it’s in the form of a dreamy pop three-piece. Beauty Sleep were born after a bonding session ft. fridge magnets, rude words and a lot of G&T’s (creatives eh) and just one year down the line are giving Belfast another name (on top of Snow Patrol, Two Door Cinema Club and Pleasure Beach) to shout about. Not too loudly though – with Clash Magazine branding their last single as “Three minutes of sparkling songwriting” we need all of the Beauty Sleep we can get.

The bands next single “All In” is set to be released on … via … and does indeed find you wanting All In when it comes to their upcoming debut EP “Nature Will Eat Me”. “All In” see’s us met straight away with the serene synths we have grown to expect from the trio which, although shockingly somehow manage to seem enough alone, are joined shortly by a pop-meets-indie-and-gets-on-very-well drumbeat and keys. Skip to the chorus and prepare to be hooked, quite literally. With a melody and lyrics highlighting yet again Beauty Sleep’s ‘Sparkling Songwriting’ and guitars reminiscent of Fickle Friends, expect a hook that could challenge even the best of pop ‘hey’s.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BeautySleepMusic

Twitter: www.twitter.com/beautysleeptalk

Instagram: www.instagram.com/beautysleepmusic

Soundcloud: www.soundcloud.com/beautysleepmusic