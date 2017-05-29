A couple of hits starting in 2014 meant that the band has pretty quickly gone from playing to smaller crowds at New Jack City to huge arenas like the Bell Centre. The EDM duo, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart, formed in 2012 while Taggart was still attending Syracuse University. The DJs/producers began by just remixing songs by indie artists and then more mainstream artists like Ellie Goulding. Then they started making their own music.

With the release of their debut EP, Bouquet, the hits began to come. “#Selfies”, “Roses” and “Don’t Let Me Down” followed. This year saw The Chainsmokers really explode. They released their first full-length album, Memories…Do Not Open. It has seen singles like “Closer” featuring Halsey, “Paris” and “Something Just Like This” featuring Coldplay go to the top of the charts. They have become so huge that they recently signed a three year exclusive residency contract with Wynn Nightlife.

Additional Information:

-Date: June 1, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.thechainsmokers.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.com

-Ticket Prices: $55.25, $65.50, $86.50, $113.50 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:00 p.m.

-Opening Acts: Kiiara, Lost Frequencies and Emily Warren