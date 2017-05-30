Canada has all of a sudden become rich with pop/rap/hip hop artists. Drake, Carly Rae Jepsen, Justin Bieber, Kiesza, Lights, Shawn Mendes and Grimes have all spent time at the top of the charts. You can add The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) to the growing list. His unique brand of dark R&B music has earned him millions of fans.

His sophomore album has cemented his status as the latest “it” musician. A couple of years ago at the beginning of his career The Weeknd seemed like he wanted to float the image that he was too cool for school. Now it seems like he seems okay with going for popularity. The first single off the album is the huge hit “Can’t Feel My Face”. So huge that even Tom Cruise used it as the song he lip synced to on Jimmy Fallon’s show. It confirms that the guy is not an outsider rather he is a legit Top 40 act. Singles “Earned It” and “The Hills” cemented his star status. Plus he was dating Bella Hadid.

Recently he released his third album, Starboy, at the end of 2016. The title track and “I Feel it Coming” featuring Daft Punk have gone on to be major hits. All this success has resulted in him winning a couple of Grammy Awards, Juno Awards and American Music Awards. Plus he is now dating Selena Gomez. Truly is a Starboy.

Additional Information:

-Date: May 30, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.theweeknd.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $58.00, $77.75, $99.75, $149.75, $202.75 (plus handling charges)

-Time: 7:30 p.m.

-Opening Acst: Belly, 6lack and Rae Sremmurd