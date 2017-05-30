A family affair (in more ways than one) that tackles the very serious subject of human trafficking. The brothers Smallbone, Ben (director), Luke (co-producer) and Joel (co-producer/actor) worked together. It is a good idea but the execution is not up to the task.

After the death of his wife James (Joel Smallbone) is a man who is lost. He has a daughter to try and raise and with no job or money that is made very difficult indeed. Angry because he cannot hold down a job. Desperate he takes on the job of driving a truck across country because he will be paid in cash. The job is a little sketchy and the truck must remain locked. Because he needs money James goes ahead with the job.

After a near accident happens, James finds out what his mysterious cargo is. Soon he finds out his cargo is not product, rather he is driving sisters, Antonia (Bianca A. Santos – Ouija) and Maria (Amber Midthunder – Hell or High Water, Sunshine Cleaning). The two women are Mexicans who have been lied to. They believe they are being brought somewhere to work off their debt. In reality they are being taken somewhere to work in the sex trade.

Priceless totally feels like a made for television movie. The acting is not the greatest but they aren’t given much character depth to work with. There are some important issues raised here but the film does them no justice. On top it is slow and boring. Hard to believe based on the subject matter.

Special Features:

-Exclusive Performance by For King & Country

-The Making of Priceless

-The Heart Behind the Film

-Deleted Scenes

-The Official Trailer

-We Can Start Again – Ballard Trailer

-Digital Copy