Though the Vancouver Whitecaps went into the second game of the semis of the Canadian Championship with the advantage it was the slimmest of margins (1 goal) and since game two was taking place at Saputo Stadium the Montreal Impact had to feel good about their chances. Despite the fact that they have a game four days later Mauro Biello recognized the opportunity here and went with a line-up which was pretty much his A1. Plus Montreal had had a little break of over a week (bye week) going into game two, so were rested.

In the first game which took place in Vancouver, the Whitecaps won 2-1 and in all honesty the Impact were lucky to only be behind 1 goal. During the 1st half of that game Biello dressed many of his subs and younger players and they responded to the opportunity with a very poor effort. The midfield combo of Calum Mallace and Hernand Bernadello was awful. Never winning balls and when they did get the ball they would give it away needlessly. The 2nd half was better, but still no work of art. The away goal they managed to score was an important one.

It was not a great weather night, though the rain held off until after the game, and that was reflected in the amount of people in the stands. The announced attendance was over 15,000, but the actual bodies in seats was much lower. Still those on hand made enough noise (amped up by the high tempo play of the home side) to make it a great atmosphere.

Maybe because they played a game on the previous weekend the Whitecaps, despite the fact that they had more regulars in the line-up, looked like a tired side. They could do nothing and rarely had any significant possession of the ball. On the other hand, Montreal came out gangbusters with plenty of possession and energy. This dominance resulted in a 3-0 lead by half time.

Amazingly the first two goals came as a result of penalty shots. Rare is it that a team gets two penalty shots in a single game, but even rarer is when they both come in the same half. In the first 28 minutes of the 1st half Montreal benefited from two from the spot. One was for a trip on Anthony Jackson-Hamel after a pass from Blerim Dzemaili sprung him free inside the box causing the Vancouver keeper to have to reach out and pull him down and the second was on pass to Piatti from a free kick by Laurent Ciman. Piatti converted both – one to the left side and the second to the right just inside the post. He has converted 11 of 12 penalties in the MLS.

Now Montreal was up one goal on aggregate. They added to that in the 38th minute. It was Dzemaili this time. It was his first goal for his new club. And it was a very Dzemaili style goal. Meaning he was composed over the ball, waited for an opening and then found the open part of the net. The designated player signed from Bologna has settled into the more physical play of the MLS rather quickly and shown his value to the team.

After Vancouver had cut the Impact’s lead to two goals off a goal by substitute (and young Canadian player) Alphonso Davies, our young Canadian, Jackson-Hamel, restored the three goal lead two minutes later by taking a ball off his chest to volley it past Vancouver’s third string keeper, Spencer Richey (on his 25th birthday!). He could not be blamed for any of the goals against.

Collars became tighter after the 77th minute when Kyle Greig headed a ball into the net off the far post. Vancouver really pressed from that point on. Montreal clung to its one goal lead and fans held their collective breath. No chance was closer for Vancouver than in added time when they seem to have the tying goal only to see Oyongo head the ball off the line to preserve the victory.

The last 25 minutes were nervous ones for Impact supporters. On the bright side, Montreal was able to hold on and come out with the win advancing to the finals. A nice team and confidence building moment. They win 5-4 on aggregate and move on. It also was another demonstration of how offensively explosive the Impact are at home. This was the second straight game at home in which they had scored four goals and they have scored at least two goals in all home games except two.

There were plenty of positives for the bleu-blanc-noir. Primary was the partnership that is forming in the midfield between Dzemaili and Piatti. They play well off each other with the ability to find the other with passes that gives them breaks in on net. It has not taken long for the team’s two stars to develop chemistry. Second, was the play of the team’s leader, Patrice Bernier. Very quietly he goes about solidifying the midfield. Settles the play down and creates chances with great balls to the offensive players. Lastly, defensive midfielder Marco Donadel had what was probably his best game so far this season. He was a beast defensively with several crunching tackles and also redistributed the ball accurately. In other words the Impact midfield is coming together nicely.

If I were to search for negatives in the game for the Impact they would be that they allowed two goals against and that the right side is not creating enough. Between Chris Duvall and Dominic Oduro there was not much happening offensively on that side. Most of the Montreal attack came from the left side (Piatti, Dzemaili and Ambroise Oyongo). Oduro has had a tough start to the season, not contributing much. Not even his speed seems to be creating problems for other teams. So maybe it is time to leave him on the bench for the younger and more offensively gifted Ballou?

This will be the first time since 2015 that Montreal has made it to the Canadian Championship final. They will play (in June) the winner of the Toronto – Ottawa semi (Ottawa is up).

Montreal has a MLS game on Saturday at Saputo Stadium against their Eastern rivals, the New York Red Bulls.

Game Stats:

-Goals: 1st Half:

20th minute: Montreal – (pk) Ignacio Piatti

28th minute: Montreal – (pk) Ignacio Piatti

38th minute: Montreal – Blerim Dzemaili

2nd Half:

59th minute: Vancouver – Alphonso Davies

61st minute: Montreal – Anthony Jackson-Hamel

77th minute: Vancouver – Kyle Greig assisted by Cristian Techera

-Shots on Goal: Montreal – 10

Vancouver – 2

-Corners: Montreal – 2

Vancouver – 5

-Attendance: 15,213

-Player of the Game: Ignacio Piatti – Montreal

-Final Score: Montreal – 4

Vancouver – 2