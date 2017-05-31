Though the cover might vary (four different pictures can appear on Humanz) what is inside is consistent. Recorded all over the globe (Jamaica, London, Paris, New York and Chicago) this album was seven years in the making. On Humanz they are joined by Mavis Staples, Pusha T, De la Soul, Vince Staples and Grace Jones. Varied vocalists matches the varied sounds that you find on this expansive (20 tracks) album. Though this is really to be expected from this band. Humanz is their fifth studio album and all share the fact that they are made up of a cornucopia of musical sounds. The foundation of these musical sounds is the synth. It is always there leading the way. No matter what musical path they are going down. “Busted and Blue” is a prime example of this. Though it is down tempo Damon Albarn’s synth, which plays the part of the orchestra’s strings on this particular track, provides the center. Once again they prove that there is nothing clownish about this cartoon band. What also remains the same is the death and pestilence lyrical tone. Whatever you find in the news that causes humans to worry you will also find in Gorillaz songs. This time there is a definite Trump is leading us to ruin theme running throughout. Humans are depicted as having a general disregard or apathy about what is going on which, if left unchecked, will lead us to existing on a dismal, wrecked planet. Even with all this you will still find yourself highly enjoying Gorillaz’s latest effort.