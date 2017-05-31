THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US

Release: October 20, 2017

Directed by: Hany Abu-Assad

Screenplay by: Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe

Based upon the Book by: Charles Martin

Produced by: Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping

Cast: Kate Winslet, Idris Elba, Beau Bridges, Dermot Mulroney

SYNOPSIS

Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and discovering strength they never knew possible. The film is directed by Academy Award nominee Hany Abu-Assad and stars Academy Award winner Kate Winslet and Golden Globe winner Idris Elba.

