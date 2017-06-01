Together since 1990 the American rock band Tool are in the midst of another big tour. Hailing from Los Angeles, the band (Danny Carey – drummer, Adam Jones – guitar, Maynard James Keenan – vocals, Justin Chancellor – bass) has consistently released albums that have sold well, won three Grammy Awards and drawn big crowds to their shows.

In the beginning they had a rather traditional heavy metal sound and over the years that has evolved into a more alternative metal sound. Not afraid to experiment their sound has continuously evolved. Many critics have described them as a thinking metal fans’ band. Their sound is complex filled with plenty of contradictions. They have said that their music has been influenced by Melvins, King Crimson, Pink Floyd, and Sex Pistols.

Tool has always been a band that does their own thing. Never succumbing to just playing the game, their relationship with the music industry has always been a rocky one. Insisting on doing as they wish and recording the type of music they want, the band has been vocal about maintaining their privacy.

A big part of the band is their visuals. Visual arts is always something they have used to express themselves and enhance their live shows.

