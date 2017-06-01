Loads of decent films seem to slip through the cracks. Even if the film involves such big names as George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Jodie Foster. Money Monster, starring George Clooney (Ocean’s Eleven, Up in the Air) and Julia Roberts (Notting Hill, Erin Brockovich) and directed by Jodie Foster (Home for the Holidays, Little Man Tate), is a perfect example of this. Now, don’t get me wrong, this is not the greatest film ever, but it is highly watchable.

It seems like nowadays unless you are a film with a Marvel Comics association you will have to scratch and claw for recognition. That is too bad as these films tend more often than not to be a waste of time. Make the extra effort to go beyond the tent pole films that Hollywood churns out and you will not be disappointed. Films that deal with the human condition rather than a flying superhero in a cape or a post apocalyptic world.

FNN has a very popular show about the financial world and it is hosted by Lee Gates (George Clooney). Everyday his show talks about Wall Street and the rest of the financial world with plenty of entertainment value.

The very confident and big talker Lee Gates is sailing through life with all his fame, money and women. That is until Kyle Budwell (Jack O’Connell – Unbroken, ’71) finds his way into the studio during a show, brandishing a gun and threatening to kill Lee on live television unless he gets some answers. Kyle is an investor who took Lee’s advice to heart and lost all his money.

A tense standoff that is broadcast live to millions of viewers in which it seems like there will be no easy way out. Lee’s producer Patty (Julia Roberts) works behind the scenes trying to keep Lee and everyone else alive. It is a race against the clock to unravel a high-tech global market mystery involving huge corporation IBIS and its CEO Walt Camby (Dominic West – from television’s The Affair).

The fact that it is watchable should not come as any surprise. Clooney and Roberts are beloved for reasons. they are charismatic and always have great chemistry on screen together. That is true here even though they are for the most part never on screen together.

Jodie Foster has always been clever. Whether as an actress or director she does bring plenty of smarts to what she has done in film. In her latest directorial effort she brings us a thriller that is at times humourous, challenging and cynical. Wisely she does fall in to the typical thriller trap and wrap things up in a bow in the end. Rather the ending serves the story.

Money Monster attempts to make us look at our social and political systems. See them for the messes they are. Poses the question of whether we are truly in control of our own lives or not. While throwing in moments of satire to lighten the mood a little. It covers complex issues, but remains accessible.

