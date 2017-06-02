TORA has unveiled a new video and new single ahead of their debut album Take A Rest which will be released June 9 on Indica Records. The band premiered the video for their blissfully upbeat single “Another Case” last week via We Are Sweet which features a riveting dance sequence choreographed and performed by Aisha Mary Kuryana, and directed by Coco and Maximilian. Says Tora, “Whether it’s at a show or via our social media, we’ve had a lot of people interact with our music in the form of dance so we decided to highlight this in the video. We collaborated with Melbourne-based creative team Coco & Max to portray a cool rendition of this.” Watch + share the video HERE.

The band has also premiered haunting piano-driven single “Too Much” available here: http://radi.al/ToraTooMuch. With over 30 million streams on Spotify, the 4-piece from Byron Bay has already built a legion of fans with their electronic brand of ambient harmonies, layered instrumentation and pulsing soundscapes. Recently released single “Another Case” is already picking up steam with airplay on triple J in Australia, and across Europe, as well as special features on BBC and Beats 1. A pre order for the new LP is available HERE.

Inspired while touring Australia, Europe and North America, Tora wrote Take A Rest over a two year period in various locations around the globe. The band composed, recorded, produced and mixed the album in their home studios in Byron Bay, Australia. Tora took a novel approach to recording Take A Rest by incorporating organic sounds heard in guitarist Jai Piccone’s garden, including the buzzing of flies, bamboo creaking in the wind and the scraping of cactuses with rakes. Take A Rest was mastered by Grammy nominated engineer Andrei Eremin (Chet Faker, WAFIA, Hiatus Kaiyote).

Since releasing their self-titled debut EP in 2013, Tora’s soulful electronic music has had them compared to seminal artists such as Radiohead and James Blake. Tora (Greek meaning ‘now’) have kept up a continual progression since their inception, dropping an array of singles and collaborations, which have enjoyed high rotation on Australia’s triple j. In a country that boasts an ever growing and internationally acclaimed electronic music scene, the boys from Byron Bay have earned their place as one of Australia’s most promising young acts, winning the triple j ‘unearthed spot’ in 2014 to perform at legendary festival, Splendour in the Grass, and attracting the attention of LA- based producer Galimatias who’s remix/collaboration on Tora track “Jaigantic” has since clocked up over 15 million streams online. The band have also amassed a combined 20 million online streams from previous singles “Poly Amor” and “Twice”, and EP’s Eat the Sun and the self-titled Tora. More information will be announced when available.

DEBUT LP TAKE A REST OUT JUNE 9 ON INDICA RECORDS

TAKE A REST Tracklist: