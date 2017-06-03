In 1942 The Disney Studios made entertainment history by introducing the world to a short film (69 minutes) that featured the life of a young deer. Seventy-five years later Bambi has transcended into an international icon children young and old still adhere to.Of course several under-currents made this movie so special. “Bambi” underlined several important aspects of life such as: parental love, loss and grief, friendship, loyalty, balancing risk and need, independence, being at one and in harmony with nature and romantic love. Incredibly, this tiny film covers more ground than most modern blockbusters.

The animation is astonishing and that’s by today’s computer generated animation standards, every cell is simply stunning. If Bambi himself is just a bit dull – such is the fate of an Everydeer – his rabbit sidekick Thumper and a skunk named Flower more than make up for it. “Bambi” is so uncomplicated, so wholesome, it’s almost transparent. Enjoy the flawless animation, the colorful imagery, the cute and memorable characters and humor. “Bambi” is a true gem and a timeless masterpiece.

