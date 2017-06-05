Another new Canadian artist! Scott Helman, born in Toronto, is releasing his debut full-length album. It was recorded in Toronto and under the guidance of producer Tawgs Salter, who has worked with other Canadian artists like Lights and Walk Off the Earth. He does not come without any credentials having been named the winner in the Spotify Canada’s Emerge program in 2015 and in the following year he was at the head of the 14 Singers Who Are Going To Dominate In 2016 by Teen Vogue. Plus he has toured with the likes of Matthew Good, Tegan and Sara and Shawn Mendes. He lists Arcade Fire, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young as his musical influences and his variety of alternative pop has been compared to Vance Joy and Jeff Buckley. It is music so catchy that it will seem like you have been hearing it for years…in a good way. The lead singles “21 Days” and “Kinda Complicated” have been released off the album. The latter will remind some of John Mayer and his light style. The lyrics in the 12 tracks on the album are all very personal using his own life experiences including the fact that he has ADHD.