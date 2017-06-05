After having released two albums, Goddess and The Altar, American singer Banks (born Jillian Rose Banks) has established herself as one of the leaders in the dark electro pop category. Think of a darker Ellie Goulding with a voice like Aliyah. She says that Lauryn Hill and Fiona Apple are her influences. It is very atmospheric sounding. She uses her powerful voice less as a weapon and more as a conveyor of the emotions of the song. As I am writing this I am about to crown her as the queen of modern emo music.

She began playing music almost by accident at the age of 15. It began as a way to deal with her parents’ divorce. It was a kind of therapy for her. Still she was not convinced it could be a career, so she went on to university to study psychology. She wanted to keep her music private because it made her feel vulnerable.

Additional Information:

-Date: June 5, 2017

-Venue: Metropolis

-Website: www.hernameisbanks.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.ca

-Ticket Price: $35.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.

-Opening Act: Toulouse