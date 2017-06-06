The 44th President of the United States will be in town to give a lecture as part of the International Leaders series, presented by Bell in collaboration with Evenko and the CCMM.

“It is an honor to welcome such a prestigious guest to the House as Montreal celebrates its 375th anniversary,” said Michel Leblanc, President and CEO of the CCMM. “At a time when the world is seeking more certainty and stability, in the context of globalization, it forces us to rethink our current economic and democratic models, we are pleased to receive a person who has dedicated himself to the promotion of [human] rights, free trade agreements, diplomacy and economic development, he said. Mr. Obama has demonstrated that harmonious relations among nations are a powerful means of promoting peace, trade and the development of new markets. ”

Since the announcement of Obama’s talk in Montreal, social networks have exploded. Members of the CCMM were given access to the first tickets exclusively.

There is a mass of people who want to see and hear the unparalleled speaker. The strong demand to see Obama is similar to a real rock star.

The event takes place June 6 at the Palais des congrès with a capacity of about 2,500 to 3 thousand people it quickly sold out but the organizers could easily have filled the Bell Center.

Additional Information:

-Date: June 6, 2017

-Venue: Palais de congres

-Talk Time: 5:00 p.m.