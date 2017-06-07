It is their 40th anniversary. American band Toto has been together a long time and they are still touring. After many comings and goings in regards to the roster, Toto is now a quartet comprised of Steve Lukather (guitar and vocals), Steve Pocaro (keyboards), David Paich (keyboards and vocals), and Joseph Williams (lead vocals). To round out things when they tour they add Lenny Castro (percussion), Warren Ham (saxophone), Shem von Schroeck (bass), and Shannon Forrest (drums).

Toto’s sound has always been a melting pot of pop, soul, funk, R&B, blues, hard rock, and jazz. Their most commercially successful times were the 70s and 80s. During those decades they were one of the best selling American rock outfits. Over their four decades they have released 17 albums and sold 40 million copies. Best known for songs like “Africa”, “Hold the Line” and Rosanna”. They have also been inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum as well as won several Grammys.

Additional Information:

Date: June 11, 2017

Venue: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier – Place des Arts

-Website: www.totoofficial.com

Show Time: 8:00 p.m.