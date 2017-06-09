Death From Above release a brand new song, “Freeze Me” today via all digital retail outlets. Check out the visualizer for “Freeze Me” HERE. The mustached merchants of death dance discord made a conscious decision to embrace their own penchant for perpetual motion and cooked up the perfect soundtrack to Armageddon’s dancefloor. The resultant track is an undeniably infectious riff machine; an energetic blast into new sonic terrain that will make you move. Click here to order. See below for updating tour dates.

“I feel like you should be trying different things, whether subconsciously or consciously,” offers bassist and keyboardist Jesse Keeler. “You’ve got to stretch out the pizza dough of your idea and see how big you can make it creatively. We both wanted to see how far we could take it as Death From Above. Once we started working on music, it seemed like this was going to be a record where the very idea of what our band is evolved.”

“It’s meant to be felt and stimulate you on an emotional level,” explains DFA vocalist and drummer Sebastien Grainger. “We tried to make something that excites and surprises us. My journey is that of enlightenment all the time and seeking some form of truth. There’s enough fiction in the world. We’re not going to tell you what to believe. That’s up to you.” More information from Death From Above to be released soon. Until then, visit: http://www.deathfromabove.com/.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

07/04 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest

07/06 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest

07/09 – Quebec City, QC – Festival D’Ete

07/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Wayhome Festival

08/06 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

09/15 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

DEATH FROM ABOVE:

Sebastien Grainger (vocals and drums)

Jesse F. Keeler (bass, keys, synths)

Website: http://www.deathfromabove.com/

Facebook: Facebook.com/DeathFromAbove1979

Twitter: @DFA1979

Instagram: @DFA1979