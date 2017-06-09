For the first time in a long time the Men’s National Soccer Team of Canada is going to play a game in Montreal. The game will take place at Saputo Stadium, the home of the Montreal Impact, and is against Curacao. It is part of the Soccer Canada’s Summer of Soccer Series.

The International Friendly will see two sides which are looking to qualify for the next World Cup as one of CONCACAF’s representatives and as a warm up to this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup. After this friendly the Canadian side will select from their roster of 40 the 23-man squad that will take place in the Gold Cup, so players are fighting for that opportunity.

Though a team like Curacao is not a big draw in the soccer world there are still several reasons for local soccer fans and supporters of Canada’s team to be interested in the match. It will be the first game for new Men’s National Team head coach Octavio Zambrano. There are also several players from the Montreal Impact on the roster including keeper Maxime Crepeau, centreback Wandrille Lefevre, midfielder Patrice Bernier, midfielder David Choiniere, and forward Anthony Jackson-Hamel. Plus other talented players like Marcel de Jong from the Vancouver Whitecaps, Scott Arfield from Burnley in England, teen sensation Alphonso Davies from the Vancouver Whitecaps, Tosaint Ricketts from Toronto FC, Cyle Larin from Orlando City FC, and Jonathan Osorio from Toronto FC.

Ticket prices are quite reasonable, so let’s get out there and show that Montreal is a soccer town!

CANADA’S 40-MAN PROVISIONAL LIST

GK- Milan Borjan | POL / MKS Korona Kielce

GK- Maxime Crépeau | CAN / Impact Montréal FC

GK- Jayson Leutwiler | ENG / Shrewsbury Town FC

GK- Simon Thomas | NOR / FK Bodø/Glimt

CB- Dejan Jaković | USA / New York Cosmos

CB- Manjrekar James | HUN / Vasas Budapest

CB- Milovan Kapor | SVK / FC ViOn Zlaté Moravce

CB- Wandrille Lefèvre | CAN / Impact Montréal FC

CB- Adam Straith | CAN / FC Edmonton

CB- Steven Vitória | POL / Lechia Gdańsk

FB- Samuel Adekugbe | ENG / Brighton Hove & Albion

FB- Juan Córdova | CHI / CD Huachipato

FB- Marcel de Jong | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

FB- Andrés Fresenga | URU / Cerro Largo FC

FB- Nik Ledgerwood | CAN / FC Edmonton

FB- Tyler Pasher | USA / Sporting Kansas City

M- Fraser Aird | Unattached

M- Tesho Akindele | USA / FC Dallas

M- Scott Arfield | ENG / Burnley FC

M- Kwame Awuah | USA / New York City FC

M – Patrice Bernier | CAN / Impact Montréal FC

M- Marco Bustos | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

M- David Choinière | CAN / Impact Montréal FC

M- Alphonso Davies | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

M- Raheem Edwards | CAN / Toronto FC

M- Kianz Froese | GER / Fortuna Düsseldorf

M- Nicolas Galvis | Unattached

M- David Junior Hoilett | WAL / Cardiff City FC

M- Will Johnson | USA / Orlando City SC

M- Mark-Anthony Kaye | USA / Louisville City FC

M- Jonathan Osorio | CAN / Toronto FC

M- Michael Petrasso | ENG / Queens Park Rangers

M- Samuel Piette | ESP / CD Izarra

M- Tosaint Ricketts | CAN / Toronto FC

M- Russell Teibert | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

F- Lucas Cavallini | URU / CA Peñarol

F- Marcus Haber | SCO / Dundee FC

F- Anthony Jackson-Hamel | CAN / Impact Montréal

F- Simeon Jackson | ENG / Walsall FC

F- Cyle Larin | USA / Orlando City SC

Additional Information:

-Date: June 13, 2017

-Venue: Saputo Stadium

-Website: www.canadasoccer.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.billets.impactmontreal.com

-Ticket Prices: $15.00 (youth), $20.00, $30.00, $40.00 $50.00 (plus handling charges)

-Game Time: 7:30 p.m.