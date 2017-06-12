Following on from her highly acclaimed 2014 sophomore album ‘Contra’, Swedish-native Cajsa Siik returns with her latest full-length ‘Domino’, due out on the 2nd June via Birds Records, and will include the new singles ‘Talk To Trees’, ‘White Noise’, and ‘Empire Mine’.

Much like her previous releases, Cajsa Siik aims to inject a pop sensibility into an avant-garde and experimental disposition. Giving her a sound that is both accessible and atmospheric in the process. Recorded in Stockholm with producer Rolf Klinth, ‘Domino’ sees the songstress embark on a much bolder direction than in her previous material that still manages to maintain her core sound.

The record’s lead single ‘Talk To Trees’ displays her new intentions perfectly as she uses her collaborations with Thomas Hedlund (Phoenix, Deportees), Rasmus Kellerman (Tiger Lou) and Carl Ekerstam to add texture and depth to the single, making it the perfect introduction to the album ahead. Describing the track as a, “colourful dreamy zone where I felt connected with reasons and beliefs. Like a subconscious talk with nature. Like a blessing or a blind spot.”

Speaking about the record, Cajsa Siik explained that, “DOMINO can be described in two different ways. First I wanted it to represent the fact that we’re all connected to each other and that we have a responsibility towards each other and this world. To shoulder that responsibility is easier said than done, but we must try. Be aware. Not only mind our own business. I’ve given that a lot of thought lately. Secondly, every song on this album depends and relies on the other. Together they create a unit and the unit is supposed to be diverse. I aimed for creating a dynamic album.”

‘Domino’ is due to be released on the 2nd June 2017 via Birds Records, and her lead single ‘Talk To Trees’ is available to download now. The next single ‘White Noise’ is due out on the 15th March, followed by ‘Empire Mine’ on the 21st April.