A musical that’s been delighting audiences for thirty-five years is brought to the stage with heart, spirit, and a Yiddish expression or ten thrown in by the always excellent Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society and their irresistible take on a timeless musical by Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken adapted from a 1960 dark comedy film, the very unique Little Shop of Horrors.

Where else but at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium can you see Côte Saint-Luc mayor Mitchell Brownstein himself bring the cranky flower shop owner Mr. Mushnik to full-blown cantankerous life? Benjamin Warner’s endearing portrayal of the lovable nerdy Seymour Krelborn is the perfect Ying to Mushnik’s Yang. Seymour’s love interest Audrey, delivered with poise and flair by Sarah Kulaga-Yoskovitz, helps complete the scene to be set for a living, breathing test of the classic proverb “opposites attract.”

Brownstein also produced this new stage version of the musical. For those of you who may think community theatre is pretty small-time, you really don’t know what you’re missing here. Close your eyes during this show and you’ll feel as if you’re on Broadway. Even with eyes wide open, you may have to ask yourself if you’re not in a legendary New York theatre, as this is a first-rate production all the way; even the live orchestra is nothing short of breathtaking, paradise for the ears. It’s fun, it’s entertaining, it’s all about passionate performers and production, and it’s a full speed ahead great time with impossibly catchy musical numbers throughout – a smile-a-minute ride back to the 1960s.

Between all the songs that will have your head bopping and your lips syncing, the phenomenal direction of Anisa Cameron, David Terriault’s firm grasp on the music and crisp choreography helmed by Alexia Gourd – plus great visuals crafted by Sabrina Miller and more – it’s a great way to lose yourself in an unlikely love story like no other. And you even get to watch the actors attempt not to get upstaged by a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.

The Shop is open until June 25th at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium, 5801 Cavendish Boulevard in Côte Saint-Luc. Get your tickets through www.showtix4u.com or in person at the Côte Saint-Luc Library or Aquatic and Community Center. You can also visit the Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society online at www.CSLDramaticSociety.com .