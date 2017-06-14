The inhabitants of Mystic Falls are living with a bunch of immortal creatures and magical beings running around causing troubles. Brothers Stefan (played by Paul Wesley) and Damon (played by Ian Somerhalder) are vampires and so is the evil Katherine (played by Nina Dobrev), who is back looking to cause more trouble. Katherine is trouble not only because of her nature, but because she looks exactly like Stefan’s human girlfriend Elena (played by Nina Dobrev). Then there is a werewolf family, the Lockwoods – Tyler (played by Michael Trevino) and his uncle Mason (played by Taylor Kinney), and even Elena’s best friend, Bonnie (played by Kat Graham), is a witch. This is definitely a crazy town with a lot going on. Where there are witches, werewolves and vampire you never get a restful moment.

The popularity of hot vampires has not waned and in this television series you have plenty of them as well as human lookers and various other creatures. Eye candy everywhere.Yes, this is a show aimed at young people involving vampires but it has somehow managed to not be as annoying as a certain huge teen film series about vampires. There is plenty of drama to go around as you might expect from a young person’s television series. All emotions are heightened – meaning when they fall in love they fall hard and when cat fights happen it is full on. On top of all that you get the darker supernatural stuff involving vampires, witches and other beings from other worlds. Initially you might dismiss then once it sinks its teeth into you it will become one of your favourite guilty pleasures. Explains why it was successful for so long.

Special Features:

Pilot Commentary

Deleted Scenes

Into Mystic Falls

A New Breed of Vampires

When Vampires Don’t Suck!

A Darker Truth Webisodes

Vampires 101

Gag Reel