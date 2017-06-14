Winnipeg’s indie smart-pop quintet FINN have premiered the video for “Easy Read” from their new EP Godsend via Exclaim! The video’s protagonist is iconic Winnipeg music scene concert-goer John Hak whose journey throughout the video highlights some of the band’s favourite venues to play around Winnipeg. The video was produced and directed by brothers Christopher and Ryan Mitchell at Bandits Media with support from Manitoba Film and Music.

FINN’s new EP features 6 tracks highlighting their penchant for creating a unique soundscape of ear-haunting melodies and infectious rhythms and is now available via digital platofrms including Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon. In the short time since they came together in 2014, FINN has already garnered a considerable fanbase honing their live shows in their hometown. Formed by three brothers who have long shared a passion for making music, Dan, John and Matt Baron together with friends Mike Dunn and Katlin Mathison, have performed at Winnipeg’s Festival Du Voyager and became a regular fixture at the Park Theatre’s show series, Locals Only, a set that promotes homegrown tunes. The band has also performed at Canadian Music Week in Toronto and POP Montreal.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of the Tune-Yards, Tinariwen, and the Knife, FINN have attracted comparisons to Alt-J, Hey Rosetta and Foals, and is quickly developing a reputation as one of the most prolific bands to come out of Winnipeg’s energetic alternative rock scene. More Canadian tour dates will be announced when available.

View “Easy Read” HERE.