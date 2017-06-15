This Saturday 17 June IleSoniq is teaming up with the Mural festival that is going on in Montreal to bring fans some great electronic music and visuals. Basically it is an IleSoniq block party. There will be electronic music, hip hop music and professional dancers. To make it even better it is free!

Details here:

Anna Lunoe

With special guest

12th Planet

and

Vilify

The W4RRIORS

Lex & Wood

17 June from 4pm to 11pm

Parking St-Laurent (corner Prince-Arthur)

FREE ENTRANCE

VIP = $ 40 + tx

All ages

MURAL Main Area: Adjacent to the 3527 Saint-Laurent blvd, Montreal.