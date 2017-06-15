This Saturday 17 June IleSoniq is teaming up with the Mural festival that is going on in Montreal to bring fans some great electronic music and visuals. Basically it is an IleSoniq block party. There will be electronic music, hip hop music and professional dancers. To make it even better it is free!
Details here:
Anna Lunoe
With special guest
12th Planet
and
Vilify
The W4RRIORS
Lex & Wood
17 June from 4pm to 11pm
Parking St-Laurent (corner Prince-Arthur)
FREE ENTRANCE
VIP = $ 40 + tx
All ages
MURAL Main Area: Adjacent to the 3527 Saint-Laurent blvd, Montreal.