Twenty years on and it is still going! Multiple Emmy Award winning animated television show about four young male friends living together in an odd (to say the least) Colorado town. Funny, but some find it offensive. Not for the faint of heart. Definitely not for kids!

Expect plenty of pop culture references and stories ripped right from the headlines. Though it went along using the same comedic formula over the first 18 seasons the last two have been a little different. Some longtime fans are not happy about the change. Judge for yourself.

