They are now truly veterans and no longer those young whippersnappers who hung gym socks from their genitalia. After having won six Grammys, selling over 80 million albums, and having recorded five multi-platinum albums you would be hard pressed to say that the Red Hot Chili Peppers were not one of the most successful rock bands of the last 25 years.

In the mid-eighties, these bad boys of alternative rock stepped o­nto the scene with smiles o­n their faces and socks o­n their members. The guys gained popularity in a short period of time with the release of 1989’s Mother’s Milk (which includes the Stevie Wonder cover “Higher Ground”), though it was “Give It Away” and “Under the Bridge” off of 1991’s Blood Sugar Sex Magik which turned the Peppers into MTV sex-symbols. With an ever changing band line-up and guitarist John Frusciante’s drug-addiction, the guys fizzled out during the mid-nineties, making a resurgence o­n 1999’s Californication with the radio singles “Scar Tissue”, “Otherside” and the title track.

Recovering from the loss (again) of pivotal member guitarist John Frusciante, the band is back (with Josh Klinghoffer handling guitar duties) and have not lost a step. In a world filled with mainstream junk they swim against the current and make real music. They are still a pretty funky rock band but there is a subtleness to the new songs that wasn’t there before. Maybe it can be attributed to new guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. He allows the other members to take the forefront and seems content supporting them rather than being front and centre. Whatever it is it is a winning formula. Put a pause on the death knoll for the band as there is plenty of life left in the cagey veterans as evidenced by their latest album release, The Getaway.

Additional Information:

-Date: June 20, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $88.75, $121.75, $142.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m.

-Opening Acts: Deerhoof and Jack Irons