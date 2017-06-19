RELEASE VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE “WHAT’S WRONG”

AWARD-WINNING BAND TO RELEASE MUCH-ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM

ALL WE KNOW OF HEAVEN, ALL WE NEED OF HELL

AUGUST 4, 2017 via RISE RECORDS, BMG’S ROCK LABEL

***NEW CANADIAN FALL DATES JUST ANNOUNCED***

PORTION OF EVERY TICKET SOLD FOR FALL HEADLINING TOUR WILL BE DONATED TO THE ALLY COALITION SUPPORTING LGBTQ EQUALITY

ON TOUR NOW WITH MUSE & 30 SECONDS TO MARS