RELEASE VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE “WHAT’S WRONG”
AWARD-WINNING BAND TO RELEASE MUCH-ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM
ALL WE KNOW OF HEAVEN, ALL WE NEED OF HELL
AUGUST 4, 2017 via RISE RECORDS, BMG’S ROCK LABEL
PORTION OF EVERY TICKET SOLD FOR FALL HEADLINING TOUR WILL BE DONATED TO THE ALLY COALITION SUPPORTING LGBTQ EQUALITY
ON TOUR NOW WITH MUSE & 30 SECONDS TO MARS
Award-winning alt-rock outfit PVRIS (pronounced Paris) have released the official music video for “What’s Wrong,” the newest single off of their highly anticipated album, All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell. Directed by longtime video collaborator, Raul Gonzo, the video for “What’s Wrong” is available to watch HERE.
“What’s Wrong” follows the recent release of “Heaven” (viewable HERE). Directed by Gonzo and PVRIS vocalist Lynn Gunn, the video for “Heaven” has already amassed more than 1.1 million YouTube views.
Both tracks are now available as instant downloads by clicking HERE to pre-order All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell. Recorded with Blake Harnage (who produced PVRIS’ 2014 debut, White Noise), All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell drops August 4 through Rise Records, BMG’s rock label. Pre-order bundles featuring white and smoke-colored vinyl are also available – click HERE for details.
Fans can catch the band performing both songs live during their upcoming fall headlining tour, which kicks off September 22nd at The Novo in Los Angeles and includes a Toronto show on October 17th at Rebel and a Montreal show on October 18th at Club Soda. The band (vocalist Lynn Gunn, guitarist Alex Babinski and bassist Brian MacDonald) has also announced that a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to The Ally Coalition in support of LGBTQ equality. Tickets and info are available at PVRIS.com.
PVRIS were recently featured as the face of Spotify’s “New Noise” playlist and just performed at the Hangout Festival. Their extensive road plans include shows in Australia later this week and festivals both here and overseas, including Reading and Leeds, Summerfest and more (itinerary below). PVRIS are currently on tour in North America with Muse and Thirty Seconds To Mars.
With All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell, PVRIS will look to build upon the success of their debut LP White Noise and a collection of songs that have amassed over 113 million Spotify streams and close to 32 million YouTube views to date (including 17 million Spotify streams and 3.8 million YouTube views for their “You And I” single). In support of their debut, the band performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” were spotlighted on “Last Call with Carson Daly,” toured arenas with Fall Out Boy, hit No. 1 on Billboard’s “Emerging Artists” and “Trending 140” charts, and launched a headline tour that saw them play to packed-house crowds around the world. The band were recently the talk of SXSW after an MTV Woodies performance and a set for the TUMBLR “Planned Parenthood” event, which USA Today called “the hottest ticket at SXSW.”