IFFY ORBIT SHARE THEIR ACE NEW VIDEO FOR THE NEW SINGLE ‘SLOW TIMES’

June 21, 2017 - CDs, New Music - Author: - no comments
iff orbit“The song ‘Slow Times’ which the video is made for, is one of our most beloved creations… We hope people will play it at house-parties. That would be meta, which means it would also qualify as art.”

 

Who’d have thought that the unpredictable barriers between youth and manhood could become art. Iffy Orbit, apparently. After bursting onto the scene and topping Urørt charts with their debut single ‘The Fourth Dimension’ the Sandvika born 5 piece are back. High school done, university skipped and music written, Iffy Orbit are ready to share single ‘Slow Times’ from their highly anticipated debut album.

Well worth the wait, the single (or the video) doesn’t disappoint – through carefully crafted trickling synths, a nonchalant bouncy groove, captivating vocal schemes and a punchy chorus; we are thrown into an indie pop orbit (alongside greats like Lovespeake and Pasha). Spirited as ever, the song explores the oh-so-familiar ‘growing up’ grapple, which we get full (relatable) exposure to through the bands honest lyrics.

 

IFFY SOCIALS

 

FACEBOOK

 

INSTAGRAM

 

TWITTER

 

SOUNDCLOUD

 

SNAPCHAT – iffyorbit

 

 

About the author