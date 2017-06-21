|“The song ‘Slow Times’ which the video is made for, is one of our most beloved creations… We hope people will play it at house-parties. That would be meta, which means it would also qualify as art.”
|Who’d have thought that the unpredictable barriers between youth and manhood could become art. Iffy Orbit, apparently. After bursting onto the scene and topping Urørt charts with their debut single ‘The Fourth Dimension’ the Sandvika born 5 piece are back. High school done, university skipped and music written, Iffy Orbit are ready to share single ‘Slow Times’ from their highly anticipated debut album.