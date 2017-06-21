20th Century Fox has just released “Making History” – WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES and Weta Featurette. “Making History” highlights Andy Serkis’ amazing performance in WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES and the incredible VFX work done by Weta Digital to bring this movie to life.

Over the course of three films, Weta Digital has mastered the art of translating human actors to apes. The apes level of sentience has developed throughout each film and so too have Weta Digital’s techniques and toolsets. Developing some of the most advanced techniques in the industry Weta artists employ these tools to create exceptional CG characters.