The British duo of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith have been together since 1981 under the name Tears for Fears. Beginning as a new wave synthesizer band they then moved on to more mainstream pop rock.

Popularity came fairly quickly as they were part of the second-wave British Invasion. Between the years of the 1986 and 1991 with the release of albums The Hurting, Songs From the Big Chair and Sowing the Seeds they were one of the most popular acts in music. Singles like “Shout”, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”, “Woman in Chains”, “Sowing the Seeds”, “Pale Shelter”, “Mother’s Talk”, “Head Over Heels”, “Advice for the Young at Heart”, and “Mad World” kept them at the top of the charts.

In 1991 the two broke up and went their separate (and solo) ways. While Curt Smith released a solo album, Roland Orzabal continued to operate under the Tears for Fears name. He had minor hits with the songs “Laid So Low (Tears Roll Down)” and “Break it Down Again”.

Due to a document they both had to sign, in 2000 the duo reunited and decided to work together again. The album Everybody Loves a Happy Ending was released in 2004. “Closest Thing to Heaven” became their first Top 40 single in a long time.

The show is sold out demonstrating that their popularity is still going strong.

Additional Information:

-Date: June 22, 2017

-Venue: Salle Wilfrid Pelletier – Place des Arts

-Website: www.tearsforfears.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.ca

-Ticket Prices: $73.25 – $139.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.