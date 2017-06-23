Fete Nationale or St. Jean Baptiste is a time where people of this province can get together and celebrate the culture, history and languages of this unique province. We celebrate through music,

For the past four years the headquarters of the Fete Nationale celebrations in this city has been the Quartier des Spectacles. Other venues which will host Fete Nationale shows or activities include Place Emilie Gamelin, Club Soda and Musee d’Art Contemporain de Montreal. Around 100,000 people are expected to attend on the 23rd when some big shows will take place. Musical acts like DJ Dave Allison (Place Emilie Gamelin), Robert Charlebois, Claude Dubois, Charlotte Cardin, Patrice Michaud, Philippe Brach, Julie Lamontagne, Alaclair Ensemble, La Bronze, Shauit, Gardy Fury and Émily Bégin will be at Place des Festivals and Omar Souleyman will be at Club Soda.

On the 24th, the National Holiday Parade will take place. It has been a tradition for over a century now. It all happens on St. Denis.

Additional Information:

-Dates: June 23-24, 2017