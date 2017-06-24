What could be better at the beginning of the summer season than watching a Christmas movie? Especially a comedic one starring Seth Rogan, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anthony Mackie. Along with cameos by Mindy Kaling, James Franco, Ilana Glazer, Tracy Morgan, and Miley Cyrus. This is certainly not your typical Christmas comedy in that it is definitely R rated and aimed at adults. With Franco, Rogan and Cyrus involved you can’t be surprised that there is plenty of drug humour involved.

Having been friends since they were kids, Ethan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt – Looper, Inception), Isaac (Seth Rogan – This is the End, Pineapple Express) and Chris (Anthony Mackie – The Hurt Locker, Million Dollar Baby) have their own Christmas tradition. Involved, it is best described as a night of debauchery and laughs. As they are all now entering real adulthood with Issac about to become a father, Chris being an NFL star and Ethan…well…ok, maybe two out of three ain’t bad.

So they all agree that this will probably be their last Christmas together like the old days. As such the three want it to be one to remember. In the end it is, but not in the way they would have hoped or could have predicted.

Though this is in no way a Christmas miracle there are some funny moments to be found. Most of the humour falls into the shock category. They are obviously trying to shock the viewer, but in actuality that happens very infrequently. In all honesty it is mostly predictable and, if I dare say, safe. Rarely to they venture into the rewarding and provocative arena of black comedy.

Surprisingly though this buddy film features three male leads who have little to no chemistry together. Rare are the moments when I actually believed that they were a trio of lifetime best friends.

Another film to add to the man-boy category. Crass, immature, bawdy, silly, and filled with stoner humour. The type of film we have come to expect from the likes of Seth Rogan – he has done this before and will do it again. As long as people show interest, that is.

Special Features:

-Deleted and Extended Scenes

-Gag Reel

-Christmas in Summer

-The Spirit of Christmas

-Drunkest Santa on the Block

-Midnight Mass with Nana

-Whale Juice

-Mr. Green O-Rama

-Making One Epic Party

-Previews of The Walk, The 5th Wave, The Brothers Grimsby, Pride + Prejudice + Zombies, The Bronze, The Driftless Area