Season One:

I was very excited to watch this television series when it came our originally because it was a big hit and I seemed to be the only person on the planet who wasn’t watching it. I have to say that I was somewhat disappointed when I did watch it. It was not as riveting or interesting as I hoped. That is not to say that it does not have its moments. Unfortunately for me they were too few and far between. It seemed to me with all its government conspiracy stuff to be a rip off (and a poor one at that) of The X-Files without the aliens. Nothing is as it seems and everyone is evil in this show. It is all a little too far fetched for my tastes. We are even expected to believe that the nice blonde wife from ‘Thirtysomething’ Patricia Wettig is now the evil vice-president of the United States who will go to any lengths to get what she wants.

For those few of you who are not familiar with the show the basic premise is that Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell – Blade: Trinity), the no-good brother, is set up for the murder of the brother of the Vice President of the United States, Caroline Reynolds (Patricia Wettig – City Slickers, Guilty by Suspicion). He is sentenced to die for the crime. His structural engineer brother, the good one, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller – Underworld, The Human Stain), gets himself arrested and placed in the same jail as his brother. Before his arrest Michael, who helped design the jail, has thought up an elaborate escape plan in order to free his brother. Once inside he has less than a month to put the plan in action.

Season Two:

At the end of Season 1 this motley group of inmates busted out of jail and was now on the run. Season 2 begins with them trying to stay one step ahead of the law. Just because they are out of jail does not mean they are free; life on the outside proves just as dangerous for them. A nationwide manhunt is underway plus the two brothers know they cannot trust every member of their group. Michael (played by Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln (played by Dominic Purcell) are risking everything in order to uncover a government conspiracy

Season Three:

The series has come full circle by the beginning of the third season in that lead character Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller) is back behind bars again. This time it is no cushy American jail, but a dirty and dangerous Panamanian jail. Michael is locked up with the wonderful T-Bag (played by Robert Knepper), Bellick (played by Wade Williams) and Mahone (played by William Fichtner). In a case of role reversal, his older brother Lincoln (played by Dominic Purcell) is on the outside trying to get Michael out of jail.

Season three provides the same type of action, suspense, drama, and the occasional plot twist that we’ve come to expect from Prison Break. It feels kind of incomplete and rushed at times due to the dastardly writer’s strike. As a result the season ends up only being 13 episodes long.

Episode 1: Orientacion: Michael, T-Bag, Bellick, and Mahone are locked up in a Panamanian jail called the Sona and they try to come up with a way to break out.

Episode 2: Fire/Water: Lincoln continues his efforts to get Michael out of jail.

Episode 3: Call Waiting: Michael tries to get in touch with Sara (played by Katie Amanda Keane), but he needs T-Bag’s help getting to the only phone in the facility.

Episode 4: Good Fences: Haywire (played by Silas Weir Mitchell) is alive and his presence haunts Mahone.

Episode 5: Interference: A new inmate named Tyge (played by Dominic Keating) is brought to Sona and he seems to know Whistler (played by Chris Vance).

Episode 6: Photo Finish: Michael will put a halt to the escape plan unless he gets proof that Sara is alive.

Episode 7: Vamonos: Sucre (played by Amaury Nolasco) to offers to help Lincoln.

Episode 8: Bang & Burn: Susan (played by Jodi Lyn O’Keefe) enacts her own escape plan, which puts Michael’s life in danger.

Episode 9: Boxed In: The Panamanian Army gives Michael a dose of solitary of confinement.

Episode 10: Dirt Nap: Lincoln and Sucre have set up a surprise for Susan.

Episode 11: Under & Out: T-Bag and Lechero (played by Robert Wisdom) join forces.

Episode 12: Hell or High Water: Michael, Whistler and Mahone break out of Sona.

Episode 13: The Art of the Deal: Michael and Lincoln are forced to trade Whistler for LJ (played by Marshall Allman) and Sofia (played by Danay Garcia).

Season Four:

All good things come to an end and this television series about two brothers trying to clear their names while staying one step ahead of the law captured the imagination of many when it first started. Now it seems like the story has run its course and the end is near. There is still one last season to watch. Enjoy!

Episode 1: Scylla: T-Bag (played by Robert Knepper), Bellick (played by Wade Williams) and Sucre (played by Amaury Nolasco) go missing.

Episode 2: Breaking and Entering: Wyatt (played by Cress Williams) continues looking for his brothers.

Episode 3: Shut Down: T-Bag tries to make a new identity and life for himself.

Episode 4: Eagles and Angels: T-Bag arrives in Los Angeles and runs into Michael (played by Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln (played by Dominic Purcell).

Episode 5: Safe and Sound: Mahone (played by William Fichtner) continues his quest for revenge.

Episode 6: Blow Out: The plan might be in jeopardy when Mahone gets in trouble with the law.

Episode 7: Five the Hard Way: Gretchen (played by Jodi Lyn O’Keefe) recruits T-Bag.

Episode 8: The Price: Michael and Self (played by Michael Rapaport) are forced to work for Gretchen.

Episode 9: Greatness Achieved: Michael’s condition gets worse.

Episode 10: The Legend: Sucre and Lincoln have no choice but to take charge of the plan as Sara (played by Sarah Wayne Callies) is forced to take Michael to the hospital.

Episode 11: Quiet Riot: Michael risks his life when he breaks into the Company’s headquarters.

Episode 12: Selfless: Sara takes a hostage with the goal of getting Scylla.

Episode 13: Deal or No Deal: T-Bag takes on a new partner.

Episode 14: Just Business: Gretchen and Self have possession of Scylla and a potential buyer.

Episode 15: Going Under: Michael gets some medical attention.

Episode 16: The Sunshine State: While Sara is looking for Michael he finds out some startling stuff about himself.

Episode 17: The Mother Lode: Michael and Sara travel to Miami and Lincoln meets his mother (played by Kathleen Quinlan).

Episode 18: Vs: Christine puts his plan into action.

Episode 19: S.O.B.: The General (played by Leon Russom) arrives in Miami.

Episode 20: Cowboys and Indians: Chaos breaks out at the energy convention.

Episode 21: Rates of Exchange: Michael is forced to choose between Lincoln and Sara…or is he?

Episode 22: Killing Your Number (Extended Cut): Kellerman (played by Paul Adelstein) reappears and he offers to help Michael. Should Michael trust him?

The Final Break:

The final episode of the popular television series Prison Break ended up with plenty of questions. The Final Break will answer all your questions. You can now get this never-before-aired in North America version of the final episode. The one they showed on television jumped ahead four years at the end. This movie will fill in the blanks of what went on during those four years.

You get Sara (played by Sarah Wayne Callies) and Michael’s (played by Wentworth Miller) wedding, what happened to Gretchen (played by Jodi Lyn O’Keefe), how they go after Sara when they can’t get to Michael, how Michael, his old friends and some of his deadly enemies bust Sara out of the women’s prison after she is arrested for the murder of Michael’s mother, and the birth of Michael and Sara’s child. All your questions will be answered and all loose ends tied up at the end of the 90 minutes.

Event Series:

Although he was buried seven years ago, pictures from a Yemen prison reveal that Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller) may still be alive, which sends shock waves through everyone he knows. Determined to rescue his brother, Lincoln (played by Dominic Purcell) enlists C-Note’s (played by Rockmond Dunbar) help. Michael’s wife Sara (played by Sarah Wayne Callies) has remarried. And even if this biggest break-out yet is possible, is Michael the same man he was?

